More than 800 Ukrainian families have purchased new housing under the eVodnovnennya and eOselya housing certificates

More than 800 Ukrainian families have already purchased new homes to replace those lost due to Russian aggression under housing certificates. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

We are constantly working on improving and expanding the program of urgent and major repairs of eVinnovation, as well as compensation for destroyed housing. More than 800 Ukrainian families have already purchased new homes to replace those lost due to Russian aggression thanks to housing certificates. I welcome the decision of the parliamentarians! - commented Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine .

Details

According to the Ministry of Reconstruction, the lion's share of transactions, namely 92%, relate to the purchase of housing on the secondary market. Ukrainians are considering both apartments and private houses.

The total amount of certificates used is UAH 1.8 billion. In total, as of today, 3,368 housing certificates worth UAH 6 billion have been issued.

The agency noted that the eRestore certificate can be used in state-owned preferential mortgages. The relevant decision has already been adopted by the Parliament. In particular, in the second reading, members of the Verkhovna Rada supported the expansion of housing certificates, a state program of compensation for destroyed housing.

The Ministry added that the housing certificate eRestore can be used to purchase housing in combination with the state program of preferential mortgages eOselya.

This means that, according to the law, when buying a home, part of the transaction amount can be covered by the eVodnovlennya certificate and the rest can be covered by a loan under the eOselya government program. For the final implementation, appropriate mechanisms of interaction are already being developed. - announced in the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

In early February , it was reportedthat 500 families had exchanged housing certificates for new homes under the eVodnovnennya program.

And a couple from Kyiv was able to buy a private house in Uzhhorod thanks to the eOselya program

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting earlier this year that people whose homes were damaged as a result of Russian aggression had already submitted more than 67,000 applications for the eVodnovnennya program and received payments worth UAH 3.2 billion.