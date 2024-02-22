$41.340.03
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71892 views

More than 800 Ukrainian families have purchased new housing under the eVodnovnennya and eOselya housing certificates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35830 views

More than 800 Ukrainian families have purchased new housing with the help of housing certificates to replace the housing lost as a result of Russian aggression.

More than 800 Ukrainian families have purchased new housing under the eVodnovnennya and eOselya housing certificates

More than 800 Ukrainian families have already purchased new homes to replace those lost due to Russian aggression under housing certificates. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

We are constantly working on improving and expanding the program of urgent and major repairs of eVinnovation, as well as compensation for destroyed housing. More than 800 Ukrainian families have already purchased new homes to replace those lost due to Russian aggression thanks to housing certificates. I welcome the decision of the parliamentarians! 

   - commented Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine .

Details

According to the Ministry of Reconstruction, the lion's share of transactions, namely 92%, relate to the purchase of housing on the secondary market. Ukrainians are considering both  apartments and private houses.

The total amount of certificates used is UAH 1.8 billion. In total, as of today, 3,368 housing certificates worth UAH 6 billion have been issued.

The agency noted that the eRestore certificate can be used in state-owned preferential mortgages. The relevant decision has already been adopted by the Parliament. In particular, in the second reading, members of the Verkhovna Rada supported the expansion of housing certificates, a state program of compensation for destroyed housing.

The Ministry added that the housing certificate eRestore can be used to purchase housing in combination with the state program of preferential mortgages eOselya.

This means that, according to the law, when buying a home, part of the transaction amount can be covered by the eVodnovlennya certificate and the rest can be covered by a loan under the eOselya government program. For the final implementation, appropriate mechanisms of interaction are already being developed. 

- announced in the Ministry of Defense.

03.10.23, 10:49 • 602108 views

Recall

In early February , it was reportedthat 500 families had exchanged housing certificates for new homes under the eVodnovnennya program.

And a couple from Kyiv was able to buy a private house in Uzhhorod thanks to the eOselya program

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting earlier this year that people whose homes were damaged as a result of Russian aggression had already submitted more than 67,000 applications for the eVodnovnennya program and received payments worth UAH 3.2 billion.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

