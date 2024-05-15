More than 7,500 civilians have been evacuated from the border of Kharkiv region

On Tuesday, May 14, police officers evacuated almost 200 people from the border of Kharkiv region. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on social media, UNN reports.

Details

I spent the whole day in Kharkiv region, where the enemy's shelling of civilian infrastructure and assault actions do not stop. I visited the border guards, who are responding to the enemy's breakthrough attempts by destroying equipment and occupants. Heard a report from the command, talked to the military said Klymenko.

The Minister said that he had held an operational meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: "The situation in the border communities remains difficult, but under control. All of our units are on the ground, all of them are close to civilians.

According to him, over 7,500 people, including more than 760 children, have been evacuated since the beginning of the enemy's active operations in Kharkiv region. Today alone, police evacuated almost 200 people, and the evacuation continues.

Klymenko also visited a medical center where wounded soldiers, police officers and rescuers are being treated.

More than 5 thousand people have been evacuated from the northern districts of Kharkiv region to Kharkiv itself - Terekhov