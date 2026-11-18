In Moldova, six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine were temporarily suspended for security reasons after drones appeared in the country's airspace. This was reported by Newsmaker, citing the Border Police and Customs Service, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the checkpoints in Ocnița, Otaci, Ungheni, Briceni, Grimăncăuți and Clocușna are concerned. This was reported by Moldova.

Subsequently, all border crossing points on the border with Ukraine resumed operations. At the same time, the Customs Service recommends that citizens follow the instructions of customs officers and check information about the situation at the border in official sources before traveling.

The agencies уточнили that they had taken additional measures to protect citizens and employees of the border checkpoints. The authorities continue to monitor the situation and promise to report any changes - the statement said.

Citizens were also urged not to approach suspicious objects or possible drone debris and to immediately report such findings by calling 112.

We remind you

On the evening of November 17, Moldova's police received several reports at once about a drone crashing and sounds of explosions in the municipality of Chișinău, as well as in the Orhei and Florești districts.

Moldova plans to introduce a visa regime for citizens of Russia, Belarus and China as part of European integration