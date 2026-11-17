On the evening of November 17, Moldova’s police received several reports at once about a drone crash and the sounds of explosions in the municipality of Chișinău, as well as in the Orhei and Florești districts. Explosive ordnance specialists were dispatched to all the locations to verify the information and establish the circumstances, UNN reports, citing Newsmaker.

Details

According to Moldova’s law enforcement authorities, calls from citizens began coming in after 5:00 p.m. Thus, at 5:09 p.m., a report was received that an explosion had been heard in a wooded area near the village of Călțăuitor. Thirteen minutes later, at 5:22 p.m., a report came in from the Orhei district: a citizen reported a drone crashing near a forest close to the village of Pohorniceni, уточнивши, що апарат не вибухнув. In addition, at 5:35 p.m., residents of the village of Verkhniy Kugureshty (Cuhureștii de Sus) in the Florești district reported a loud bang.

Explosive ordnance specialists from the police were sent to the indicated locations. The agency urged citizens under no circumstances to approach suspicious objects or their possible fragments, not to touch them, and to immediately call the single emergency services number, 112. Law enforcement officials promised to provide further details later.

Additionally

The publication notes that during the day on November 17, against the backdrop of massive Russian attacks on Ukraine, an airspace violation was recorded in Moldova. According to the Ministry of Defense, at 3:49 p.m., a Geran-2-type drone entered from the direction of Odesa region toward Tiraspol and then left the country’s territory. At 4:02 p.m., the same drone crossed the border again and headed toward the village of Mălăiești in the Criuleni district.

Later, the military received information about a drone moving from the south toward the Botanica sector of the capital. For security reasons, at 4:27 p.m., the authorities completely closed Moldova’s airspace. Moldova’s Defense Ministry urged citizens, upon discovering suspicious fragments, not to approach them, not to use a mobile phone nearby, and to immediately call the 112 service.

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