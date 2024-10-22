Moldova investigates over 400 cases of vote buying
The General Inspectorate of Police in Moldova is investigating more than 400 cases of voter bribery during the first round of the presidential election. Most of the suspects are cooperating with the investigation and face fines of up to 37.5 thousand lei.
In Moldova, the General Inspectorate of Police is investigating more than 400 cases of voter bribery during the first round of the presidential election. This was reported by NewsMaker, according to UNN.
The police clarified that most of the suspects are cooperating with the investigation.
We are currently documenting more than 400 cases of voters who sold their votes for money. They face fines of up to 37,500 lei (more than 2,000 dollars). Most of the suspects cooperate with the investigation and provide information that can be used as evidence. According to the law, those who cooperate with the investigation will be exempt from paying a fine,
Law enforcement officers continue to investigate.
On October 20, Moldova held presidential elections and a referendum on enshrining the EU course in the Constitution.
The CEC of Moldova has processed all protocols of the presidential election and the referendum on EU accession. Maia Sandu won 42.45%, Alexandru Stoianoglo - 25.98%, and 50.46% of voters voted for the European vector.