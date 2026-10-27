Moldova has offered Ukraine a new export route to Europe with a 50% discount

Moldova has offered Ukrainian businesses the use of its railway to export goods to Romania and other countries in the Balkan region. A 50% transit discount has already been provided for Ukrainian cargo. Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan stated this during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, UNN reports.

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According to Tofan, Moldova could become an important logistics corridor for Ukrainian exporters seeking to expand their presence in European markets.

He emphasized that Romania's economy exceeds $480 billion, while Moldova itself already directs about 30% of its exports to that country. In his view, Ukrainian enterprises could also make more active use of similar routes.

How the new export route will operate

The Moldovan prime minister acknowledged that the decision to cut tariffs on the rail transit of Ukrainian cargo by 50% was not easy.

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Among the main difficulties, he cited the limited capacity of the state budget, the interests of local farmers, and the unsatisfactory condition of certain sections of the railway infrastructure.

Despite this, Chișinău is ready to work with Kyiv to modernize transport routes, simplify border crossings, and develop new routes for transporting goods.

Such cooperation is expected to help Ukrainian producers gain additional opportunities to supply products to Romania and other European countries.

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