Moldova has offered Ukraine a new export route to Europe with a 50% discount

$45.200.1550.580.14
ukenru
05:58 AM • 7896 views
"Either Trump is lying, or Musk": U.S. Congress demands to find out who restricted Starlink for Ukraine
05:26 AM • 18593 views
Overnight, Russia attacked Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region: there are fatalities, injuries and extensive destructionPhoto
05:13 AM • 14208 views
In Kyiv, a Russian missile struck the Southern Bridge—metro service was partially suspended and bus routes were changedVideo
04:17 AM • 15566 views
A woman infected with the Ebola virus has returned to Europe – does the disease pose a threat of spreading across the continent?
02:17 AM • 19370 views
Ukraine faces a "harsh winter," and Putin is not seeking peace – Kallas issues a dire warning
01:40 AM • 18578 views
Russia is launching a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv – powerful explosions are rocking the capital
12:37 AM • 15594 views
France is sharply ramping up production of HAMMER air bombs, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces use to destroy Russian targets
October 26, 11:55 PM • 17228 views
"Morally incapable" – influential Republican criticizes Trump for concessions to Putin
October 26, 11:17 PM • 14495 views
Europe is taking its defense into its own hands — five leading countries have made a major statement regarding NATO
October 26, 10:57 PM • 12744 views
Harry Kane is the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
3.1m/s
75%
756mm
Popular news
Actor Walter Koenig of the cult TV series "Star Trek" has diedOctober 26, 09:20 PM • 21100 views
Hollywood’s Secret Romances – It Has Become Known Who Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and Madonna DatedOctober 26, 10:07 PM • 20964 views
Harry Kane and Coral won the Gerd Müller Trophy PhotoOctober 26, 10:26 PM • 20784 views
Jessie J showed how she is recovering after her second surgery for breast cancerOctober 26, 11:06 PM • 19028 views
In occupied Luhansk region, drones attacked an ammunition depot – powerful detonations are ongoingVideo01:17 AM • 19375 views
Publications
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel pricesOctober 26, 05:06 PM • 33593 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effectiveOctober 26, 03:24 PM • 37198 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 16October 26, 02:28 PM • 35512 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
October 26, 12:15 PM • 43803 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 78244 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jay-Z will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show for the first timeVideo06:14 AM • 958 views
Luxurious baths, statues of gods, and precious objects – archaeologists have found the likely residence of a Roman military commanderPhoto04:05 AM • 12037 views
Sofía Vergara spotted holding hands with Imagine Dragons frontman – Hollywood is buzzing about a new romance03:05 AM • 12855 views
Meghan Markle is preparing to return to television – the Duchess could become the host of a popular show02:06 AM • 13546 views
Natalie Portman spoke for the first time about life after the birth of her third child01:06 AM • 15264 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Hill
The New York Times

Moldova has offered Ukraine a new export route to Europe with a 50% discount

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3042 views

Moldova has offered Ukrainian businesses rail transit to Romania with a 50% discount. The countries plan to modernize the routes.

Moldova has offered Ukraine a new export route to Europe with a 50% discount

Moldova has offered Ukrainian businesses the use of its railway to export goods to Romania and other countries in the Balkan region. A 50% transit discount has already been provided for Ukrainian cargo. Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan stated this during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, UNN reports.

Details

According to Tofan, Moldova could become an important logistics corridor for Ukrainian exporters seeking to expand their presence in European markets.

He emphasized that Romania's economy exceeds $480 billion, while Moldova itself already directs about 30% of its exports to that country. In his view, Ukrainian enterprises could also make more active use of similar routes.

How the new export route will operate

The Moldovan prime minister acknowledged that the decision to cut tariffs on the rail transit of Ukrainian cargo by 50% was not easy.

A group preparing mass riots and recruiting young people through social media has been exposed in Moldova24.10.26, 18:19 • 11711 views

Among the main difficulties, he cited the limited capacity of the state budget, the interests of local farmers, and the unsatisfactory condition of certain sections of the railway infrastructure.

Despite this, Chișinău is ready to work with Kyiv to modernize transport routes, simplify border crossings, and develop new routes for transporting goods.

Such cooperation is expected to help Ukrainian producers gain additional opportunities to supply products to Romania and other European countries.

Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation26.10.26, 20:21 • 3736 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Europe
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv