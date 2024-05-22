Mobilization of convicts: in Khmelnitsky region, the court allowed the first prisoners to serve in the National Guard

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75830 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106048 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148969 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153127 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249665 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173946 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165223 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31539 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40785 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34875 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59168 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53244 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249665 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211678 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237437 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224274 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75830 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53244 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59168 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112759 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113665 views
Mobilization of convicts: in Khmelnitsky region, the court allowed the first prisoners to serve in the National Guard

Mobilization of convicts: in Khmelnitsky region, the court allowed the first prisoners to serve in the National Guard

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35418 views

On Tuesday, May 21, the Khmelnitsky City District Court issued the first decisions on the conditional early release of two convicts from serving their sentences for military service in the Defense Forces.

On Tuesday, May 21, the Khmelnitsky City District Court granted the first decisions on conditional early release of convicts from serving their sentences for military service in the Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the court's statement.

Details 

The court received two submissions from the state institution "Khmelnitsky pre-trial detention center". 

Both convicts expressed a desire to perform military service under a contract that meets the requirements for military service under a contract defined in Article 21-5 of the law of Ukraine "on military duty and military service".

Mobilization of prisoners: Zelensky signed the law17.05.24, 15:38 • 17873 views

The court said that the volunteers are young men, born in 2000 and 1981. Both were convicted, in particular, of theft under Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine before the war, in October and November 2022, respectively, for 4 years and 9 months and 5 years and 5 months.

At the same time, each of the men is fit for military service for health reasons, has passed professional and psychological selection, and has a sufficient level of physical fitness to perform the duties assigned to them now.

These petitions (for parole for service in the armed forces of Ukraine-ed. ) were granted by the court and ordered the state institution "Khmelnitsky pre - trial detention center" immediately, but not later than 24 hours after the entry into force of the decisions, to release men on parole from serving their sentences for military service under a contract. Also-to transfer the men to the units of the National Guard of Ukraine, delivering them to the Khmelnitsky United City territorial Center for recruitment and social support for signing a contract and military service

- summed up in the Department. 

Addition

The court also decided to impose administrative supervision on the men  for a period of  one horn, but not longer than until their dismissal from military service. Such supervision will be carried out  by the commanders of the military unit in which they will perform military service under the contract.

Among the restrictions is a ban on being outside the location of a military unit and traveling on personal business without the permission of the commander.

The court also added that today, on May 22, 50 applications for conditional early release of convicts from serving their sentences for military service are being considered at once. 

Recall

Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olena Vysotskaya said that already more than 3 thousand convicts have applied for military service.

The Verkhovna Rada hopes that about 3-7 thousand convicts will agree to fight18.05.24, 11:35 • 24019 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky

