The Verkhovna Rada hopes that about 3-7 thousand convicts will agree to fight

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82882 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107696 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150522 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154526 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250720 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41329 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33369 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65579 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33867 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59773 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250720 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212158 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237899 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224676 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82882 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59773 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65579 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113876 views
The Verkhovna Rada hopes that about 3-7 thousand convicts will agree to fight

The Verkhovna Rada hopes that about 3-7 thousand convicts will agree to fight

 • 24021 views

The National Security Committee of Ukraine hopes that 3-7 thousand convicts will agree to fight at the front to strengthen the military potential.

The National Security Committee hopes that about 3-7 thousand prisoners will express their readiness to go to the front. This was announced by MP from the "Servant of the People", member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky during a telethon, reports UNN correspondent .

When we were considering the draft law on amendments to the legislation on mobilization, the issue of the possibility of mobilizing or engaging in military service on contractual terms for persons convicted of crimes and in places of imprisonment or restriction of liberty was one of the most controversial and acute,

- Venislavsky noted.

Details

According to him, prior to voting for the draft law on the possibility of convicts joining the security and defense sector, preliminary interviews were held with convicts in prisons, and according to estimates from two months ago, more than 2-3 thousand Ukrainian citizens in prison expressed their readiness.

So we hope that it will really be in the region of 3-7 thousand Ukrainian citizens. I think this is a significant enough number that can strengthen our capabilities in one direction or another,

- Venislavsky said.

He said that the MPs did not envisage any specific mechanisms for manning certain combat units with convicts.

I think this will be determined by the commanders of the relevant combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of military formations. I think they will understand where such citizens of Ukraine can be most effectively used, applied to perform certain combat missions,

- Venislavsky said.

AddendumAddendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that will allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they are doing military service.

Anna Murashko

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising