The Verkhovna Rada hopes that about 3-7 thousand convicts will agree to fight

The National Security Committee hopes that about 3-7 thousand prisoners will express their readiness to go to the front. This was announced by MP from the "Servant of the People", member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky during a telethon, reports UNN correspondent .

When we were considering the draft law on amendments to the legislation on mobilization, the issue of the possibility of mobilizing or engaging in military service on contractual terms for persons convicted of crimes and in places of imprisonment or restriction of liberty was one of the most controversial and acute, - Venislavsky noted.

According to him, prior to voting for the draft law on the possibility of convicts joining the security and defense sector, preliminary interviews were held with convicts in prisons, and according to estimates from two months ago, more than 2-3 thousand Ukrainian citizens in prison expressed their readiness.

So we hope that it will really be in the region of 3-7 thousand Ukrainian citizens. I think this is a significant enough number that can strengthen our capabilities in one direction or another, - Venislavsky said.

He said that the MPs did not envisage any specific mechanisms for manning certain combat units with convicts.

I think this will be determined by the commanders of the relevant combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of military formations. I think they will understand where such citizens of Ukraine can be most effectively used, applied to perform certain combat missions, - Venislavsky said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that will allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they are doing military service.