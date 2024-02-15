Missile strike on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region kills at least one person

At least one person was killed in a rocket attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, which took place around midnight, Chuhuiv Mayor Galyna Minaeva said in a commentary to Suspilne on the night of February 15, UNN reports .

Details

At least one person was killed in a rocket attack on Chuhuiv around midnight. Russian military hits residential area Minaeva said.

Context

Around midnight on Thursday, February 15, explosions were heard in the Kharkiv region during a Russian missile strike. Before that, an air raid alert was declared in the region.

The command of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of an enemy missile being spotted in the sky over Kharkiv region. The military urged residents of the region to take cover. Later, the explosions were reported, and public media specified that they had occurred in Chuhuiv.

Kharkiv region: Russian Federation strikes twice in Chuhuiv, a woman is killed