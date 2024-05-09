Mircea Lucescu may return to Dynamo - media

The former head coach of FC Dynamo Mircea Lucescu may be returned to the Kyiv club as CEO. This is reported by the Romanian edition GSP.ro, UNN writes.

Details

The publication writes that Rapid Bucharest is interested in the services of 78-year-old Mircea Lucescu. And that there was a meeting to discuss it. "His former team, Dynamo Kyiv, where he worked from July 2020 to November 2023, is also interested in coaching," the newspaper writes.

The coach, who has not had a contract since 2023, told GSP.ro about the offer from Rapid and said he would not make a decision before June 1.

According to the newspaper, however, the chances of Mircea Lucescu leaving Rapid are "very limited, given that there is an important offer for Il Luca." "He is wanted for the position of general manager of his former team Dynamo Kyiv," the newspaper notes.

Addendum

Mircea Lucescu played 118 matches in the Kyiv team from July 2020 to November 2023, winning the title, the Cup and the Super Cup.