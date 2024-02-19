Ministry of Energy: Enemy attack in Kharkiv region killed an employee of regional power company, left almost 9.5 thousand consumers without electricity

In Kharkiv region, almost 9,500 consumers lost power as a result of enemy shelling, and an employee of the regional power company was killed. There is no shortage of electricity. This was reported on Monday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Reportedly, the building of the district power grid in Kupyansk district was damaged by shelling in Kharkiv region. A 110 kV overhead line and a substation were also de-energized. As a result, 34 settlements (over 9,500 consumers) were left without electricity.

An employee of Kupyansk power distribution company was also killed in the shelling - he was at home during the attack - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Generation

According to the Ministry, there is no deficit in the power system. "Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned," the Ministry of Energy said.

Reportedly, a TPP unit was undergoing short-term repairs, which, after the remedial actions were taken, was put back into operation. There are 10 units of TPP generating equipment in reserve, which will be put into operation if necessary.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 1997 MWh. It is also planned to export up to 4026 MWh to Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova.