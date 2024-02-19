Ministry of Energy: Enemy attack in Kharkiv region killed an employee of regional power company, left almost 9.5 thousand consumers without electricity

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95302 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109931 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152643 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156444 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252551 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174626 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165809 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148398 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227059 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Ministry of Energy: Enemy attack in Kharkiv region killed an employee of regional power company, left almost 9.5 thousand consumers without electricity

Ministry of Energy: Enemy attack in Kharkiv region killed an employee of regional power company, left almost 9.5 thousand consumers without electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26281 views

An employee of a power company in Kharkiv region was killed, and more than 9,500 consumers were left without electricity due to enemy shelling that damaged the infrastructure.

In Kharkiv region, almost 9,500 consumers lost power as a result of enemy shelling, and an employee of the regional power company was killed. There is no shortage of electricity.  This was reported on Monday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes. 

Reportedly, the building of the district power grid in Kupyansk district was damaged by shelling in Kharkiv region. A 110 kV overhead line and a substation were also de-energized. As a result, 34 settlements (over 9,500 consumers) were left without electricity. 

An employee of Kupyansk power distribution company was also killed in the shelling - he was at home during the attack

- the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Generation

According to the Ministry, there is no deficit in the power system. "Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned," the Ministry of Energy said. 

Reportedly, a TPP unit was undergoing short-term repairs, which, after the remedial actions were taken, was put back into operation. There are 10 units of TPP generating equipment in reserve, which will be put into operation if necessary. 

Import and export 

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 1997 MWh. It is also planned to export up to 4026 MWh to Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
moldovaMoldova
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

