In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Minister of Defense: Bulgaria's military assistance to Ukraine has already reached 47 million euros and will continue

Kyiv • UNN

 24269 views

Bulgaria's Defense Minister says the country will continue military assistance to Ukraine, but will not send troops.

Minister of Defense: Bulgaria's military assistance to Ukraine has already reached 47 million euros and will continue

Bulgaria will not send soldiers to Ukraine, but will continue military assistance. This was stated by Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, UNN reports with reference to Bulgarian media.

Details

Todor Tagarev said that Bulgaria's military aid to Ukraine currently amounts to 47 million euros and said that a new package of military aid to Ukraine from Bulgaria is being prepared. Currently, 100 armored personnel carriers are being shipped, a decision approved by the country's parliament in November last year, but there was a delay due to the issue of covering transportation costs.

The APCs for Ukraine are still in Sofia. They will leave in a few days, but I won't give any dates

- He added.

He assured that the aid with a higher priority has already been sent. He clarified that the S-300 systems were sent much faster.

He also noted that Bulgaria has no plans to send troops to Ukraine.

We will not send soldiers to Ukraine, this issue is not being discussed in our country.

- Todor Tagarev said.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron does not rule outthat Western ground troops could be sent to Ukraine.

Macron: The West plans to involve third countries in supplying ammunition to Ukraine27.02.24, 05:44 • 28053 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

