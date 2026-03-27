Military aid from Ukraine to the Middle East is not being diverted, but it is possible - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that military aid is not being redirected from Ukraine to the Middle East, but "it is possible," UNN reports with reference to AP.

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Leaving a G7 meeting in France, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters: "If the United States has a military need, whether it's to replenish our stockpiles or to carry out some mission in the national interest of the United States, we will always be first when it comes to our weapons."

The publication notes that American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems have been redeployed from Europe to the Middle East as Washington redirects resources to the war with Iran. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Kyiv would "clearly" face a shortage of Patriot systems due to the war with Iran.

"If we need something for America, and it's American, we'll keep it for America first," Rubio said. "But at this point, that hasn't happened."

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In addition, Marco Rubio stated on social network X that at the G7 summit he said that President Donald Trump seeks to achieve a settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war faster.

Today at the G7 summit, I reiterated that President Trump seeks to achieve a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war as soon as possible. - Rubio wrote.

Rubio traded barbs with G7 colleagues over wars in Iran and Ukraine