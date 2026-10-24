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Metro service has resumed on Kyiv’s “green” line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

Train service on Kyiv’s “green” metro line has resumed after the consequences of the shelling were dealt with. During a red alert level, traffic on the Southern Bridge is suspended.

Metro service has resumed on Kyiv’s “green” line

Train service between the "Vydubychi" and "Slavutych" metro stations in Kyiv has been restored. The Kyiv City State Administration reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that metro specialists have completed all the necessary work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling.

"The Green Line is operating as usual"

- the statement says.

The Kyiv City State Administration indicates that during the yellow threat level, metro trains run along the above-ground section of the "Green" Line, while during the red threat level, train service across the Southern Bridge is suspended.

We remind you

In Kyiv, from 12:00 to 15:00 on October 23, traffic across the Southern Bridge from the right bank to the left bank was temporarily restricted due to repair work.

Chernihivska metro station in Kyiv will partially reopen on October 2322.10.26, 14:07 • 5692 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Air raid alert
Kyiv City State Administration
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