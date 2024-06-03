Media mogul Rupert Murdoch married former mother-in-law of Russian oligarch Abramovich

93-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch got married for the fifth time. His new wife is Elena Zhukova, 67, a retired Russian biologist and former mother-in-law of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. About it UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, May 1, at the Murdoch vineyard in California.

According to media reports, the media mogul began dating Zhukova shortly after the sudden cancellation of his engagement to former police chaplain Ann Leslie Smith in April 2023.

Murdoch and Zhukova met at a party hosted by one of his ex-wives, Chinese-born entrepreneur Wendy Deng.

He has six children. his other ex-wives are Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker, Scottish-born journalist Anna Mann, and American model and actress Jerry Hall.

Zhukova was previously married to Russian oil billionaire Alexander Zhukov, and their daughter Dasha, a socialite and businesswoman, was married to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich until 2017.

Rupert Murdoch began his career in Australia in the 1950s, and in 1969 acquired the News of the Worlds Sun newspaper in the UK.

He later acquired a number of American publications, including The New York Post's Wall Street Journal. In 1996, he founded Fox News, which is now the most popular news channel in the United States.

Through News Corp, founded in 2013, Murdoch owns hundreds of local, national and international media outlets.

Last September, Murdoch announced that he was stepping down from the leadership of his media empire, transferring control to his son Lachlan, and then taking over as honorary chairman of the Board of Directors of Fox and News Corp.

