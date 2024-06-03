Media mogul Rupert Murdoch married former mother-in-law of Russian oligarch Abramovich

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 3095 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82553 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140967 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145975 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240760 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172213 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163874 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148069 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220314 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111404 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41703 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60480 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107296 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61831 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240760 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220314 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206803 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232839 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219944 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 3105 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14378 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21341 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107297 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111405 views
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch married former mother-in-law of Russian oligarch Abramovich

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch married former mother-in-law of Russian oligarch Abramovich

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113209 views

93-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch married 67-year-old Elena Zhukova, the former mother-in-law of the oligarch Roman Abramovich.

93-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch got married for the fifth time. His new wife is Elena Zhukova, 67, a retired Russian biologist and former mother-in-law of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. About it UNN reports with reference to the BBC. 

Details 

The ceremony took place on Saturday, May 1, at the Murdoch vineyard in California.

According to media reports, the media mogul began dating Zhukova shortly after the sudden cancellation of his engagement to former police chaplain Ann Leslie Smith in April 2023. 

Murdoch and Zhukova met at a party hosted by one of his ex-wives, Chinese-born entrepreneur Wendy Deng.

He has six children.  his other ex-wives are Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker, Scottish-born journalist Anna Mann, and American model and actress Jerry Hall.

Zhukova was previously married to Russian oil billionaire Alexander Zhukov, and their daughter Dasha, a socialite and businesswoman, was married to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich until 2017.

For Reference 

Rupert Murdoch began his career in Australia in the 1950s, and in 1969 acquired the News of the Worlds Sun newspaper in the UK.

He later acquired a number of American publications, including The New York Post's Wall Street Journal. In 1996, he founded Fox News, which is now the most popular news channel in the United States.

Through News Corp, founded in 2013, Murdoch owns hundreds of local, national and international media outlets.

Last September, Murdoch announced that he was stepping down from the leadership of his media empire, transferring control to his son Lachlan, and then taking over as honorary chairman of the Board of Directors of Fox and News Corp.

Recall 

In March, UNN wrotethat media mogul Rupert Murdoch proposed marriage to the former mother-in-law of Russian oligarch Abramovich. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the WorldUNN Lite
foks-niusFox News
californiaCalifornia
australiaAustralia
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

