Massive pager explosion in Lebanon: nearly three thousand people injured, including children

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108284 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112338 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182058 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145327 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147762 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140719 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189724 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112228 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179480 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104838 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 73606 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 73606 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM • 47373 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 47373 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
February 28, 08:20 PM • 35404 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 35404 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 64428 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 35791 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 35791 views
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182036 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182036 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189714 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179472 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206653 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 195347 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195347 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145925 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145925 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145503 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149916 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 141076 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141076 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157717 views
Massive pager explosion in Lebanon: nearly three thousand people injured, including children

Massive pager explosion in Lebanon: nearly three thousand people injured, including children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19013 views

Hezbollah pagers explode in Lebanon and Syria, causing 9 deaths and about 3000 injuries. Hezbollah blames Israel, but there is no official confirmation.

On Tuesday, September 17, pagers used by hundreds of members of the Hezbollah militant group exploded in Lebanon and Syria. The incident killed at least 9 people. In addition, it is already known about almost three dozen wounded. This was reported by Associated Press, UNN.

Details

A Hezbollah spokesman told the Associated Press that the pagers are a new brand that the group has not used before. It is noted that the devices were  purchased by Hezbollah after the group's leader ordered members to stop using cell phones.

He was afraid that they could be tracked by Israeli intelligence.  

At approximately 15:30 local time on Tuesday, the pagers began to heat up and then explode in the pockets and hands of those carrying them, particularly in the southern suburbs of Beirut and the Bekaa region of eastern Lebanon.

Hezbollah blamed Israel and its intelligence services for the incident, but Jerusalem has not commented on the situation.

Lebanon's Health Minister Firas Abiad said that at least nine people, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed in the explosions, and 2,750 were injured, 200 of them in serious condition. Most of them had wounds to the face, arms or around the abdomen

- reports. 

Addendum

Hezbollah acknowledged that at least two of the dead were members of the group. A Hezbollah official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity identified one of the dead as Mahdi Ammar, the son of a member of the group in the Lebanese parliament.

Also, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that the country's ambassador, Mojtaba Amani, was superficially injured in a pager explosion and is in the hospital.

Recall

The National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation denied the fake about the injury of the first secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon as a result of an explosion in Beirut. They also added that there were no Ukrainian citizens among the victims.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
associated-pressAssociated Press
israelIsrael
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
lebanonLebanon
syriaSyria

