Mass shooting in Birmingham, USA: at least four dead and dozens wounded

On Saturday night, a mass shooting took place in a popular entertainment district of Birmingham, Alabama, killing at least four people and injuring dozens. Writes UNN with reference to CNN.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the incident occurred after 23:00 when several assailants opened fire on a group of people in the Five Points South neighborhood. At the scene, police found three people with gunshot wounds, who were later pronounced dead. Another victim died in the hospital. Some of the victims got to hospitals on their own. At least 11 people are currently known to be injured, four of whom are in critical condition.

The details of the attack are currently being established by the police, in particular, detectives are investigating whether the attackers had a car or approached the people on foot. The exact number of attackers is also unknown.

As of early Sunday, no suspects had been detained.

The Five Points South neighborhood where the shooting occurred is a vibrant area known for its restaurants, nightclubs, pubs, and live music venues, located near the University of Alabama at Birmingham and just a short drive from downtown.

