Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Mass shooting in Birmingham, USA: at least four dead and dozens wounded

Mass shooting in Birmingham, USA: at least four dead and dozens wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20829 views

A shooting has occurred in Birmingham's entertainment district, killing 4 people and injuring at least 11. Police are investigating the incident.

On Saturday night, a mass shooting took place in a popular entertainment district of Birmingham, Alabama, killing at least four people and injuring dozens. Writes UNN with reference to CNN.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the incident occurred after 23:00 when several assailants opened fire on a group of people in the Five Points South neighborhood. At the scene, police found three people with gunshot wounds, who were later pronounced dead. Another victim died in the hospital. Some of the victims got to hospitals on their own. At least 11 people are currently known to be injured, four of whom are in critical condition.

The details of the attack are currently being established by the police, in particular, detectives are investigating whether the attackers had a car or approached the people on foot. The exact number of attackers is also unknown.

As of early Sunday, no suspects had been detained.

The Five Points South neighborhood where the shooting occurred is a vibrant area known for its restaurants, nightclubs, pubs, and live music venues, located near the University of Alabama at Birmingham and just a short drive from downtown.

Recall 

In West Philadelphia, a shooting occurred during a partythat left three men dead and six injured. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at an event with 100-150 attendees.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World

