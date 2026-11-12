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Marines deployed a ground robot on the occupied left bank of the Dnipro for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Ukrainian Marines delivered a kamikaze robot by air to the occupied left bank of the Dnipro. It destroyed the position of Russian drone operators.

Marines deployed a ground robot on the occupied left bank of the Dnipro for the first time

Ukrainian marines conducted a unique combat operation during which they air-dropped ground robots onto the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River for the first time. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the equipment successfully reached the building and blew up the position where Russian drone operators were located.

The 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, using an unmanned ground vehicle platoon together with FPV, bomber and reconnaissance UAV crews, carried out a combined operation: the "Perun" UAV delivered a kamikaze-type unmanned ground vehicle with a 7 kg warhead to the left bank. The landing was completed without losing the system: controllability and communications were fully maintained. The kamikaze-type unmanned ground vehicle then covered the route independently. Along the way, enemy positions were detected from its onboard equipment and from the air—and each was immediately engaged by FPV drones. The final point—the entrance to the building—was the position of enemy UAV operators. When an occupier came out through the door, the operator initiated the detonation

- the Navy commented on the video.

"The target was hit. The position was additionally engaged by an FPV drone. All stages were recorded. There were no personnel casualties," the military added.

It will be recalled

During the night of November 7, missile forces, using the Neptune coastal missile systems of the Ukrainian Navy, struck the facility of the Russian defense-industrial complex, JSC Proton-Elektroteks, in Oryol, Oryol region, Russian Federation. A hit on the target was recorded; a fire broke out on the facility's premises, and explosions were heard.

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed two Russian Su-34s in a Neptune strike29.10.26, 18:56 • 5420 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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