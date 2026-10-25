Marine Le Pen has launched her presidential campaign in France amid mass protests

Photo: Reuters

The leader of France’s far-right National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, has officially launched her campaign for the 2027 presidential election. She promised to intensify the fight against crime, restrict immigration, and strengthen France’s sovereignty. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Le Pen held her first campaign rally on October 25 in Orléans, amid large-scale protests against the rising cost of living and social inequality.

During her speech, the politician said that France was experiencing an economic, social, and security crisis, and promised to restore order in the country.

We are not living through the end of the world, but the end of their world – Le Pen said, addressing her political opponents.

Le Pen leads in the polls

According to a poll released on Sunday, Le Pen’s support stands at 32–33.5%. Her closest rival, far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, has around 17%.

"We can no longer do this": Le Pen opposes further financial support for Ukraine

In her campaign platform, Le Pen promised to restore border controls, automatically deport foreigners convicted of crimes, and intensify the fight against drug trafficking.

In economic policy, she advocates cutting taxes for businesses, reducing bureaucracy, and supporting industry. The politician also promises not to allow any further increase in the retirement age.

At the same time, Le Pen continues to appeal the court verdict in the case involving the embezzlement of European Parliament funds. Due to legal restrictions, her presidential campaign could become more difficult.

France has been swept by a new wave of protests – unions are preparing a nationwide strike