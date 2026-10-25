France has been swept by a new wave of protests – unions are preparing a nationwide strike

Photo: Reuters

In France, protest movements and trade unions called for new demonstrations on October 31 and a nationwide strike on November 5. The previous day, around 410,000 people took to the streets of French cities. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Protesters are dissatisfied with low wages, the high cost of living, and the state of public services. Students, workers from various sectors, and representatives of civic movements are joining the actions.

During Saturday’s demonstrations, the authorities deployed 70,000 police officers. Law enforcement detained around 1,314 people, while approximately 50 police officers were injured.

Macron came under pressure from protesters

The “yellow vest” movement also called for new actions, planning rallies and sit-in protests near administrative buildings.

France to deploy 70,000 police officers amid new protests

President Emmanuel Macron has limited room for concessions due to the difficult situation with public finances and the lack of a parliamentary majority.

The government has already begun negotiations with trade unions and student organizations, but protest organizers consider the proposed measures insufficient.

In France, police used tear gas against protesters in five cities