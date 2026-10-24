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In France, police used tear gas against protesters in five cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

In France, protests against the high cost of living spread across eight cities; police used tear gas and water cannons. Up to 800,000 people took part.

In France, police used tear gas against protesters in five cities

In France, clashes with police broke out during protests against the high cost of living. Law enforcement used tear gas in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Montpellier and Nantes. AFP reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, 70,000 law enforcement officers were deployed to maintain order across the country. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported that 135 people had been detained and dangerous objects confiscated.

According to estimates by the CGT trade union, around 800,000 people took part in protests across the country, while the authorities counted 410,000. In Paris, according to police, 110,000 people took part in the demonstration.

In the capital, the main rally proceeded largely peacefully, but clashes broke out after it ended. Police used tear gas and batons, as well as a water cannon. In Nantes, protesters broke through police lines while attempting to reach the city center.

The authorities tightened security measures after riots a week earlier, during which public buildings were damaged, hundreds of shops were looted and 2,700 people were detained.

France is preparing to deploy military personnel to contain protests over the weekend23.10.26, 17:03 • 4082 views

Olga Rozgon

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