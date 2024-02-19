Major UAE banks restricted settlements with Russia and began to close customer accounts - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94730 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109826 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152543 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156354 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252447 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174590 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165778 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227002 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29130 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25434 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32506 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25252 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22409 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252447 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227002 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212970 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238660 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225365 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94730 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69006 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75495 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113341 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114219 views
Major UAE banks restricted settlements with Russia and began to close customer accounts - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25794 views

The UAE's largest banks have restricted settlements with Russia and started closing client accounts due to the risk of secondary sanctions.

Banks of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have limited settlements with Russia and started closing accounts of companies and individuals due to the risk of secondary sanctions. This is reported by the Russian media with reference to businessmen working in the UAE and a representative of the association "Business Russia", writes UNN.

Currently, UAE banks do not accept money from Russia and do not make payments in the opposite direction. Moreover, they continue to close accounts for companies whose owners are Russian citizens, including for non-transparent reasons,

- said a representative of Business Russia.

Details

It is noted that the difficulties began long before the US President's decree on secondary sanctions was issued in December 2023, after which countries such as Turkey and China dramatically changed their policies towards clients from Russia.

It is noted that UAE banks began to tighten their policy towards clients with Russian citizenship in the fall of 2023. At that time, credit institutions stopped accepting payments from Russia.

A bank in Hong Kong had to be added to the payment chain, but since February 2024, it has refused to cooperate, and payments are now made in cryptocurrency. For companies with Russian beneficiaries that do not receive money from Russia and do not transfer it to Russia, the situation with banking services has become more complicated,

- said the publication's interlocutors.

The trend was also confirmed by tax and legal advisors. The Russian government is aware of the problem, although it considers it non-critical and solvable, a source close to the Russian Cabinet of Ministers told the publication.

The interlocutors of the publication noted that it is still possible for individuals or legal entities from Russia to open an account in UAE banks, but the procedure takes longer, and personal acquaintances with representatives of local elites can speed it up.

Recall

Turkish banks have begun to close the accounts of an increasing number of Russian companies and impose stricter requirements on individuals due to a tightening of policies towards Russian clients amid sanctions imposed in connection with the war in Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
hong-kongHong Kong
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States

