Magnetic storms intensify - increased geomagnetic activity is recorded

In the second half of March, a series of magnetic storms were recorded on Earth, the level of which in some places reached strong indicators. The most intense situation is observed on March 20-21, when geomagnetic activity significantly increased. This is reported by Meteoagent, transmits UNN.

Details

According to updated data, in the second half of March 2026, an increase in geomagnetic activity is observed. In particular, on March 20-21, the Kp index reached levels of 6-7, which corresponds to strong magnetic storms.

Such values mean that the Earth is under the influence of powerful flows of solar energy. This can affect both technical systems and people's well-being.

According to observations, solar activity has increased in recent days, although no powerful flares of the highest level have been recorded yet. At the same time, geomagnetic disturbances have already reached levels G2-G3 (moderate and strong storms).

Experts note that such phenomena arise due to energy emissions on the Sun, which reach the Earth's magnetic field and cause its fluctuations.

Magnetic storms can cause headaches, fatigue, irritability, and also affect the operation of satellites, communications, and navigation systems.

The forecast is updated daily based on new data from satellites and scientific centers.

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