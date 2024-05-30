Macron wants to create a coalition to send military instructors to Ukraine - mass media

French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to create a coalition of European states to send military instructors to Ukraine. About it with reference to its own sources writes the newspaper Le Monde, reports UNN.

Details

It is expected that France will lead a coalition of countries willing to send instructors to Ukraine who will train Defense Forces there. Currently, there is no correct decision in Paris, but, as Le Monde writes, sending French and European instructors to Ukraine can be a matter of weeks, or even days.

It is noted that Macron wants to announce his decision during the visit of the president of Ukraine to France on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings on June 6 and 7.

After that, the French president can announce plans for his own initiative.

Addition

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky said that French instructors will soon visit Ukrainian training centers and get acquainted with their infrastructure and personnel. However, the French Ministry of Defense did not confirm the information about sending its military instructors to Ukraine.

Later, the Ministry of defense of Ukraine gave explanations in a telegram regarding the reception of instructors from partner countries.

