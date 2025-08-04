Lypetsk direction: Zelenskyy discussed with soldiers of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Sirko an electronic system for calculating points for destroyed enemies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko in the Lypetsk direction. He discussed with the fighters an electronic system for scoring points for destroying occupiers and their equipment, writes UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

Kharkiv region. Met with soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko. The fighters are holding a difficult section of the front – Lypetsk. Spoke with the commanders. Defense in the area of responsibility, training of soldiers, their morale, meeting the needs of units are in focus - the President reported.

Zelenskyy also reported that he discussed with the military an electronic system for scoring points for destroying occupiers and their equipment.

We discussed positive feedback about the electronic system for scoring points for destroying occupiers and their equipment. We will process and resolve all discussed issues - emphasized the head of state.

The President also presented state awards to the servicemen and thanked them for their service.

It is an honor for me to thank those who defend our land. Awarded the defenders with state awards. Thank you for your service and for not allowing the enemy to realize their plans and effectively destroying them - added Zelenskyy.

Addition

President Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the 57th Brigade in the Vovchansk direction, discussed the situation, and presented awards. The soldiers are recording the participation of mercenaries from Asia and Africa.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak believes that the world this week may get an opportunity to stop the war waged by Russia. He emphasized that Trump's ultimatum to the Russian Federation is important, and Ukraine appreciates its clarity.