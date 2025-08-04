$41.760.05
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 2134 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
12:41 PM • 11298 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 25201 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 56919 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 42595 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 52949 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 61262 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 63118 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 59205 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 78898 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Publications
Exclusives
Lypetsk direction: Zelenskyy discussed with soldiers of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Sirko an electronic system for calculating points for destroyed enemies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

President Zelenskyy visited the 92nd Assault Brigade in the Lypetsk direction. He discussed with the military an electronic system for calculating points for the destruction of occupiers and their equipment.

Lypetsk direction: Zelenskyy discussed with soldiers of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Sirko an electronic system for calculating points for destroyed enemies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko in the Lypetsk direction. He discussed with the fighters an electronic system for scoring points for destroying occupiers and their equipment, writes UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

Kharkiv region. Met with soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko. The fighters are holding a difficult section of the front – Lypetsk. Spoke with the commanders. Defense in the area of responsibility, training of soldiers, their morale, meeting the needs of units are in focus

- the President reported. 

Zelenskyy also reported that he discussed with the military an electronic system for scoring points for destroying occupiers and their equipment.

We discussed positive feedback about the electronic system for scoring points for destroying occupiers and their equipment. We will process and resolve all discussed issues

- emphasized the head of state. 

The President also presented state awards to the servicemen and thanked them for their service.

It is an honor for me to thank those who defend our land. Awarded the defenders with state awards. Thank you for your service and for not allowing the enemy to realize their plans and effectively destroying them

- added Zelenskyy.

Addition

President Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the 57th Brigade in the Vovchansk direction, discussed the situation, and presented awards. The soldiers are recording the participation of mercenaries from Asia and Africa.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak believes that the world this week may get an opportunity to stop the war waged by Russia. He emphasized that Trump's ultimatum to the Russian Federation is important, and Ukraine appreciates its clarity.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine