Lukashenka imagined NATO troops “along the border” and threatened with nuclear weapons in case of an attack on Belarus

Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that if NATO attacks Belarus, nuclear weapons will be used. According to him, NATO troops have already allegedly "lined up along the border, especially the Polish border," BelTA reports, UNN writes.

Lukashenko emphasized that "an attack on Belarus is the third world war." He recalled that Russia recently amended its nuclear doctrine, which states that in case of an attack on Russia and Belarus, nuclear weapons will allegedly be used.

Americans and Poles are already lined up along the border, especially the Polish border. We know that Poland's leadership is already rubbing its hands together, we are using nuclear weapons. And Russia is getting involved for us - Lukashenko said.

"If we use nuclear weapons, we may be retaliated against. Including Russia. Therefore, Russia will use the entire arsenal. And this is a world war. The West does not want this either. They are not ready for it. But we tell them frankly: the red line is the state border. If they step on it, the response will be instant. We are preparing for this," Lukashenko added.

