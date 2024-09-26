EU reacts to Putin's latest nuclear threats: continuation of very irresponsible and unacceptable behavior

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 69343 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103747 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167414 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138052 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143264 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139099 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182392 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112077 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172916 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104749 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100388 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110060 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112158 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 49566 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 56204 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167414 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182392 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172916 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200295 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189213 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141941 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141983 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146690 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138103 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154980 views
EU reacts to Putin's latest nuclear threats: continuation of very irresponsible and unacceptable behavior

EU reacts to Putin's latest nuclear threats: continuation of very irresponsible and unacceptable behavior

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17249 views

European Commission spokesman Stano condemned Putin's latest nuclear threats, calling them irresponsible. The EU is trying to convey its position to international partners by pointing out Russia's reckless behavior.

European Commission spokesperson for foreign policy Peter Stano commented on the latest nuclear threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that this is just a continuation of very irresponsible and unacceptable behavior and that the EU's position remains unchanged, UNN reports.

Details

"It is not for the first time Putin is playing gample with his nuclear arsenal. So this is just a continuation of very irresponsible and unacceptable behavior on the part of Putin, showing basically to the whole world, especially during the UN General Assembly high-level week, his true face. That he doesn't shy away from playing the nuclear gamble over and over again. So we of course strongly reject these threats. And the position of the European Union remains unchanged," Stano said when asked how the EU would react to another ‘lowering of the threshold’ for the use of Russian nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states, as announced by Putin the day before.

According to Stano, the European side is trying to "convey this position also to our partners in international community, exactly pointing to them how reckless and irresponsible behavior we see from the side of someone who is representing a country that is a permanent member of the (UN) Security Council, that is charged, task of the Security Council is to maintain peace in the world. But he is undermining this".

"So this is fitting the pattern of his behavior so far unveiling his true face during a very important high-level international event going on right now in New York," said the European Commission's foreign policy spokesperson.

New “red lines”: Putin threatens nuclear weapons for missile and drone strikes on russia25.09.24, 20:07 • 36546 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
european-commissionEuropean Commission
new-york-cityNew York City

