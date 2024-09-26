EU reacts to Putin's latest nuclear threats: continuation of very irresponsible and unacceptable behavior

European Commission spokesperson for foreign policy Peter Stano commented on the latest nuclear threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that this is just a continuation of very irresponsible and unacceptable behavior and that the EU's position remains unchanged, UNN reports.

Details

"It is not for the first time Putin is playing gample with his nuclear arsenal. So this is just a continuation of very irresponsible and unacceptable behavior on the part of Putin, showing basically to the whole world, especially during the UN General Assembly high-level week, his true face. That he doesn't shy away from playing the nuclear gamble over and over again. So we of course strongly reject these threats. And the position of the European Union remains unchanged," Stano said when asked how the EU would react to another ‘lowering of the threshold’ for the use of Russian nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states, as announced by Putin the day before.

According to Stano, the European side is trying to "convey this position also to our partners in international community, exactly pointing to them how reckless and irresponsible behavior we see from the side of someone who is representing a country that is a permanent member of the (UN) Security Council, that is charged, task of the Security Council is to maintain peace in the world. But he is undermining this".

"So this is fitting the pattern of his behavior so far unveiling his true face during a very important high-level international event going on right now in New York," said the European Commission's foreign policy spokesperson.

