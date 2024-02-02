Luhansk university mobilizes 250 students to Russian army - RMA

In the Luhansk region, two more houses were destroyed in Nevske, 250 students were mobilized to the Russian army in the occupied territories, and a Russian company with a thousand dollars in authorized capital is seizing mines, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor said on Friday, UNN reports.

"In Nevske, two more houses were destroyed. These two private households were destroyed during the January air strikes. Back then, the Russians destroyed about a dozen households of villagers in a few days. However, people still live there. Nevske is currently the most populated settlement in the de-occupied Luhansk region. Bread was also brought there yesterday," Lysogor said on Telegram.

The enemy, according to the head of the RMA, "attacked nearby - a little to the south - near Terny in Donetsk.

Artillery and air strikes were carried out in Bilyohorivka over the past day, he added.

"In Luhansk, 250 students of Volodymyr Dahlia Luhansk State University took academic leave and went to war. Every assignment is temporary, especially Putin's assignment," Lysogor said.

Also, according to him, the industrial group of Russians, which leases the most profitable mining complexes in the occupied Luhansk region for a small amount of money, turned out to be a company with a one thousand dollar authorized capital. "The new head was appointed a few days before the contract was signed. We are witnessing another redistribution of spheres of influence with the permission of the occupation authorities," he said.

