Luhansk university mobilizes 250 students to Russian army - RMA

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70647 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117811 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122691 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164665 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165171 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267517 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176837 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166836 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148606 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237625 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100433 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64561 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36577 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 33108 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46503 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267517 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237625 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222950 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248407 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234555 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117811 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100355 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100791 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117284 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117926 views
Luhansk university mobilizes 250 students to Russian army - RMA

Luhansk university mobilizes 250 students to Russian army - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67576 views

Two more houses were destroyed in Nevske, Luhansk region, 250 students of Luhansk State University were mobilized into the Russian army, and a Russian company seized mines in the occupied territories with only $1,000 in capital.

In the Luhansk region, two more houses were destroyed in Nevske, 250 students were mobilized to the Russian army in the occupied territories, and a Russian company with a thousand dollars in authorized capital is seizing mines, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"In Nevske, two more houses were destroyed. These two private households were destroyed during the January air strikes. Back then, the Russians destroyed about a dozen households of villagers in a few days. However, people still live there. Nevske is currently the most populated settlement in the de-occupied Luhansk region. Bread was also brought there yesterday," Lysogor said on Telegram.

The enemy, according to the head of the RMA, "attacked nearby - a little to the south - near Terny in Donetsk.

Artillery and air strikes were carried out in Bilyohorivka over the past day, he added.

"In Luhansk, 250 students of Volodymyr Dahlia Luhansk State University took academic leave and went to war. Every assignment is temporary, especially Putin's assignment," Lysogor said.

Also, according to him, the industrial group of Russians, which leases the most profitable mining complexes in the occupied Luhansk region for a small amount of money, turned out to be a company with a one thousand dollar authorized capital. "The new head was appointed a few days before the contract was signed. We are witnessing another redistribution of spheres of influence with the permission of the occupation authorities," he said.

Makiivka and Nevske came under enemy artillery attack - Luhansk RMA29.01.24, 09:33 • 26797 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
makiivkaMakiivka
ternyThorns
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk

