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Louis Vuitton created an edible Easter bag made of chocolate weighing over a kilogram

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1918 views

Confectioner Maxime Frédéric created the Sac Œuf Jaune dessert from dark chocolate and praline. The accessory with citrus filling is sold only at the boutique in Paris.

Louis Vuitton created an edible Easter bag made of chocolate weighing over a kilogram
Photo: Louis Vuitton

Fashion house Louis Vuitton has unveiled an unusual Easter novelty - the edible Sac Œuf Jaune bag, which combines high fashion aesthetics with artisanal chocolate art, UNN reports with reference to Hypebeast.

Details

The author of the dessert is the famous French pastry chef Maxime Frédéric, who created a gastronomic interpretation of the iconic accessory for the brand's exclusive chocolate space in Paris. The design of the novelty refers to the iconic bag model that creative director of women's collections Nicolas Ghesquière presented during the Spring-Summer 2019 show.

The chocolate product, weighing over one kilogram, has a multi-layered dark chocolate construction. Inside, different textures are combined - from crunchy hazelnut praline to pieces of nuts and candied fruits. Decorative elements, including handles and a zipper, are made of white chocolate, emphasizing the similarity to a real accessory.

Inside, there is also a hidden milk chocolate bar with lemon caramel and praline filling. According to the author's idea, the dessert creates a multi-dimensional taste experience, where rich chocolate notes are combined with a light citrus acidity and delicate saltiness of fleur de sel.

Sac Œuf Jaune can be purchased exclusively at the Louis Vuitton chocolate boutique in Paris, where the brand traditionally presents limited collections of desserts for Easter.

From Mexican bread to Finnish pudding - Easter baking in different countries of the world31.03.26, 10:42 • 31895 views

Stanislav Karmazin

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