Losses are quite serious: the Navy commented on the destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov"

Another Russian helicopter may have been destroyed during Ukraine's attack on the enemy ship "Sergei Kotov". In general, the Russians' losses as a result of the flooding of the ship are "quite serious". This was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Most likely, the losses (on the ship - ed.) are quite serious. This information is being verified. Of course, the enemy is hiding these losses. And by the way, he was supposed to have a helicopter on board - Pletenchuk said.

He said that the occupiers were conducting a search and rescue operation. Some crew members were evacuated.

"But given the fact that these events took place in the dark, the water temperature is quite low, and given the damage caused by the fire that this ship received, I cannot say that most of the crew survived," said the Ukrainian Navy spokesman.

Addendum

On the night of March 4-5, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with Magura V5 maritime drones near the Kerch Strait. According to the GUR, the ship sustained damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

