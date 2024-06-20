Russian President Vladimir Putin's trips to Vietnam and North Korea indicate his attempts to restore former aggressive military alliances. This was stated on his page in X by adviser to the head of the presidential office Mikhail Podolyak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Podolyak, Putin rides "yesterday's satellites of the USSR."

(...) All this is happening as part of an attempt to fully restore the strategic anti-democratic aggressive alliance - explains the adviser to the head of the OP.

He noted that Russia needs military-technical assistance, cannon fodder, shells and much more. Podolyak explained that this is why Kiev continues to fight, or in the future Moscow could not demand help from Ukraine.

For us, this determines a different answer to the question "What is Ukraine fighting for?". We are fighting, among other things, for full independence, for the final exit from the orbit of the Russian-Soviet empire. So that the next time the Kremlin godfather gets involved in a failed colonial war, he can't demand that Ukraine pay tribute with people and weapons Mikhail Podolyak summed up.

Recall

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea and met with Kim Jong-Un. In Pyongyang, they signed a strategic partnership agreementthat deepens military cooperation and mutual defense commitments.

Immediately after that, the Russian President paid a visit to Vietnam. There, he signed more than ten agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi. In particular, memorandum on the construction of a center for Nuclear Science and technology in Vietnam.