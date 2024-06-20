Looking for new alliances and military aid: Podolyak explains Putin's tour to Asia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91668 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103708 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120236 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189535 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233840 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143480 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369232 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181763 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149639 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197929 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91668 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103708 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100529 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120236 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1354 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4596 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13453 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17430 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Looking for new alliances and military aid: Podolyak explains Putin's tour to Asia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23241 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin's trips to Vietnam and North Korea attest to his attempts to restore the former aggressive military alliances of the USSR by receiving military-technical assistance, cannon fodder and shells from these "yesterday's satellites of the USSR"

Looking for new alliances and military aid: Podolyak explains Putin's tour to Asia

Russian President Vladimir Putin's trips to Vietnam and North Korea indicate his attempts to restore former aggressive military alliances. This was stated on his page in X by adviser to the head of the presidential office Mikhail Podolyak, reports UNN.

Details 

According to Podolyak, Putin rides "yesterday's satellites of the USSR." 

(...) All this is happening as part of an attempt to fully restore the strategic anti-democratic aggressive alliance

- explains the adviser to the head of the OP.

He noted that Russia needs military-technical assistance, cannon fodder, shells and much more. Podolyak explained that this is why Kiev continues to fight, or in the future Moscow could not demand help from Ukraine.

For us, this determines a different answer to the question "What is Ukraine fighting for?". We are fighting, among other things, for full independence, for the final exit from the orbit of the Russian-Soviet empire. So that the next time the Kremlin godfather gets involved in a failed colonial war, he can't demand that Ukraine pay tribute with people and weapons

Mikhail Podolyak summed up. 

Recall

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea and met with Kim Jong-Un. In Pyongyang, they signed a strategic partnership agreementthat deepens military cooperation and mutual defense commitments.

Immediately after that, the Russian President paid a visit to Vietnam. There, he signed more than ten agreements aimed at deepening cooperation between Moscow and Hanoi. In particular, memorandum on the construction of a center for Nuclear Science and technology in Vietnam.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Vietnam
Pyongyang
North Korea
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31