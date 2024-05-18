Lithuania to provide Ukraine with 6 Amber-1800 radars for air defense

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with 6 Amber-1800 radars to strengthen its air defense. This was reported on the website of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, UNN reports.

Details

During a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Laurinas Kasciunas, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Lithuania would transfer 6 Amber-1800 radar stations to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Pistorius praised Lithuania's assistance to Ukraine in its fight against the war.

This military assistance will be provided as part of the German initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defense (IAAD). The German defense minister emphasized that this step is an important contribution of Lithuania to saving lives in Ukraine.

