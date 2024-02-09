Liquidation Fund: UAH 9.45 billion is recommended to be allocated to continue the implementation of recovery projects

An interagency working group has recommended allocating UAH 9.45 billion from the Russian Federation's Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression (Elimination Fund) for more than 230 projects that were launched in 2023. This is reported by the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The relevant decision was made following a meeting of the Interagency Working Group held on February 9.

Proposals were submitted for consideration to continue the implementation of projects that were already launched in 2023 at the expense of the Liquidation Fund. We are talking about projects that help restore the lives of communities and territories, as well as strengthen the country's resilience in times of war," said the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, - Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

It is noted that in general, the Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regional military administrations submitted their proposals for the continuation of project funding.

As a result of the meeting, it was recommended to allocate UAH 7.6 billion from the Liquidation Fund to finance almost 200 regional projects, and almost UAH 173 million to complete 7 projects submitted by central executive authorities (the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs (for SES projects).

Addendum

In addition, following the meeting of the Interagency Working Group, it was recommended to allocate UAH 1.6 billion from the Liquidation Fund to the Recovery Agency to complete the implementation of 27 projects that began in 2023.

