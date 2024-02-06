River fleet of the Danube Shipping Company to be modernized in Austria - Ministry of Reconstruction

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 83616 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120833 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124776 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166569 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166309 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269757 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177126 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166900 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239415 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102304 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 78466 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 52659 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 48873 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 60912 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269757 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239415 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224728 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250172 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236199 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120791 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101234 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101613 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118060 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118646 views
River fleet of the Danube Shipping Company to be modernized in Austria - Ministry of Reconstruction

River fleet of the Danube Shipping Company to be modernized in Austria - Ministry of Reconstruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29021 views

Ukraine is modernizing the Danube Shipping Company's river fleet in cooperation with international partners to replace outdated engines and make the fleet more modern and environmentally friendly.

Ukraine is beginning to modernize the river fleet of the Danube Shipping Company together with international partners. This was stated by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The river fleet of the Danube Shipping Company has an average age of over 40 years. In order to continue operating the Ukrainian fleet in the EU, it is urgently needed to overhaul the self-propelled vessels and replace the engines with more environmentally friendly and energy efficient ones. Last year, we signed an agreement with IFC in London aimed at attracting investments for these purposes. Today, we have signed a contract with Austrian company ÖSWAG to modernize the first five vessels of this series. ... We believe that in cooperation we will be able to make the fleet more modern and reliable. 

- Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, commented on the changes.

Details

According to the agency, preparatory work on the vessels intended for modernization will be carried out in Ukraine at the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company (UDP) plant. The actual engine replacement will take place in Austria.

The Ministry of Reconstruction noted. The first ship of the Captain Antipov type is already being prepared for shipment to Austria.

ÖSWAG, the Austrian company that will renovate Ukrainian ships, has extensive experience in modernizing the old Danube fleet, both cargo and passenger.

The agency has estimated that the economic effect of such improvements for just one vessel per year will be more than €800,000 and 20-25% of fuel savings. It will also help reduce repair downtime and the cost of finding and purchasing spare parts.

The Ministry of Reconstruction emphasized that Japanese Mitsubishi engines were contracted under the agreement. There are certified companies in Ukraine that can provide their service. They are to be delivered to the ÖSWAG plant in April.

It is noted that the new engines must be retrofitted to meet Stage5 environmental requirements.

An absolute record: transshipment in the Danube ports amounted to 31 million tons22.12.23, 15:49 • 27341 view

Optional

Along with the project to modernize the first 5, negotiations are underway to modernize other series of self-propelled vessels.

According to Oleksandr Kubrakov, the strategic goal is to modernize the entire UDP traction fleet, which includes 45 vessels (25 are currently in operation and another 20 are in reserve).

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyPolitics
austriaAustria
danubeDanube
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

