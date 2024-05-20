ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Leopard tanks, ammunition and missiles for air defense: Spain is preparing a new package of assistance to Ukraine

Leopard tanks, ammunition and missiles for air defense: Spain is preparing a new package of assistance to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33605 views

Spain is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, including another batch of Leopard tanks, ammunition, anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems, anti-drone systems, and optoelectronic surveillance systems.

Spain is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes another batch of Leopard tanks. This was stated by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format , UNN reports.

Details 

According to the official, the delivery should take place in late June. At the same time, Robles emphasized her country's efforts to help Ukraine, including training Ukrainian soldiers.

It is noted that the new military support, in addition to Leopard battle tanks, includes ammunition, in particular 155-mm caliber, a new batch of anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot air defense, anti-drone systems, optoelectronic surveillance systems, and more. 

In addition, Spain and Ukraine are expected to sign a bilateral security agreement.

Recall

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that her country had handed over an additional batch of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine

