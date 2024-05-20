Leopard tanks, ammunition and missiles for air defense: Spain is preparing a new package of assistance to Ukraine

Spain is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes another batch of Leopard tanks. This was stated by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format , UNN reports.

According to the official, the delivery should take place in late June. At the same time, Robles emphasized her country's efforts to help Ukraine, including training Ukrainian soldiers.

It is noted that the new military support, in addition to Leopard battle tanks, includes ammunition, in particular 155-mm caliber, a new batch of anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot air defense, anti-drone systems, optoelectronic surveillance systems, and more.

In addition, Spain and Ukraine are expected to sign a bilateral security agreement.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that her country had handed over an additional batch of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine .