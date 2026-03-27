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Leningrad region attacked by drones for the third night in a row, explosions heard in port areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1980 views

Explosions were heard in the Leningrad region near the ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk. Pulkovo Airport suspended operations due to an attack by about 20 drones.

Leningrad region attacked by drones for the third night in a row, explosions heard in port areas

On the night of March 27, Russia's Leningrad region was again subjected to a drone attack. Explosions were reported by monitoring Telegram channels, Russian media, and local residents, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russian public pages, explosions were heard after midnight in the Vyborgsky, Kirovsky, and Kolpinsky districts. It was previously stated that about 20 aerial targets were destroyed, but there is currently no official confirmation of this number.

Pulkovo Airport also temporarily suspended operations, not accepting or sending flights for about two hours.

Explosions near ports

Some Telegram channels published videos of the night attack. The Exilenova+ public page reported explosions in the area of the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga.

These ports are among the largest in the Leningrad region and are of strategic importance for the export of Russian oil products.

As of morning, Russian authorities have not released official information about the consequences of the attack, damage, or possible hits. This is the third night in a row that the Leningrad region has been under drone attack, indicating increasing pressure on Russia's rear infrastructure.

Russia reported one of the most massive Ukrainian drone attacks overnight25.03.26, 08:00 • 8162 views

Stepan Haftko

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