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"Lech" scored "three times," but it wasn't enough: "Shakhtar" advances to the Conference League quarterfinals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

The Donetsk team lost to the Polish club with a score of 1:2 due to Ishak's brace. Moutinho's own goal allowed Arda Turan's team to advance in the Conference League.

"Lech" scored "three times," but it wasn't enough: "Shakhtar" advances to the Conference League quarterfinals

Donetsk "Shakhtar" lost to "Lech" Poznań with a score of 1:2 in the 1/8 finals of the Conference League, but this was enough to advance to the next round of the tournament. Arda Turan's team accomplished the main task, despite a far from the best match, writes UNN.

Details

Judging by the statistics, it can be confidently said that the "miners" traditionally managed to take control of the ball - 62% possession. However, this was control for the sake of control. Undoubtedly, these figures lacked the main thing - real sharpness. Only three shots on target against nine for the opponent clearly show that the game was difficult.

In contrast, "Lech" looked much more dangerous: 16 shots and constant pressure on the Ukrainian team's defense. This is why "Shakhtar" looked vulnerable and did not control the course of events as they did in the first game.

However, in the two-match confrontation, details became decisive. One of the key episodes was an own goal by a Polish club player, which seriously affected the overall balance of power. In other words, the Poles scored three times, but the third goal was an own goal by Moutinho.

Shakhtar midfielder's goal against Lech nominated for goal of the round in the Conference League13.03.26, 16:06 • 2389 views

As for the first goals, the bulky striker Ishak scored twice for "Lech" in the first half. However, Moutinho's fatal mistake nullified all efforts, and the Poles were eliminated from the Conference League.

In the end - not the brightest game for the miners, many questions about the quality of football, but a ticket to the next round is in their pocket. And that is what matters most now.

In the quarterfinals, the Donetsk team will meet with the Dutch AZ, who won the two-match duel against the Czech "Sparta".

https://youtu.be/0S9Lh7jXaLY?si=8DqWUVMIPYYwrNhn

Recall

Shakhtar forward Lassina Traoré scored the first hat-trick in UPL history after coming on as a substitute, scoring 3 goals in 15 minutes.

Shakhtar footballer Pedrinho is obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and may play for the Ukrainian national team24.01.26, 23:04 • 5883 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Shakhtar (Donetsk)