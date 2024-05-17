ukenru
“Leaked” air defense positions covering Kharkiv to Nazis: traitor detained

“Leaked” air defense positions covering Kharkiv to Nazis: traitor detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15655 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a 30-year-old Kharkiv resident who was preparing a series of rocket and bomb attacks on the combat positions of the Defense Forces.

SBU military counterintelligence detained another FSB agent in Kharkiv region. He was preparing a series of rocket and bomb attacks on the combat positions of the Defense Forces, which are defending the region from a new Russian offensive. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

According to the available data, the main targets of the enemy were the locations of radar stations and air defense missile systems. In order to fire on Ukrainian targets, the agent tried to establish and transmit their coordinates to the Russian special service.

To fulfill this task, he traveled around the suburbs of the regional center, where he secretly recorded the locations of possible deployment of the Armed Forces units.

However, the SBU prevented the enemy's plans and detained the offender in his own home. At the same time, additional measures were taken to secure the positions of the Armed Forces. The SBU seized the tools of criminal activity from the detainee,

- the report says.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a 30-year-old resident of a village in Kharkiv district. At the end of 2023, he was recruited into the agent apparatus of the enemy special service and was tasked with mobilizing into the Armed Forces in addition to transmitting data on air defense facilities. However, military counterintelligence officers prevented the enemy agent from infiltrating a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the stage of registration.

Based on the obtained evidence, the SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Recall

Ukraine's Security Service detained an 18-year-old Kharkiv resident who is suspected of being an FSB agent who was gathering intelligence to help plan a new Russian offensive in the region.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

