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Lavrov voiced Russia’s demands amid the start of peace talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Sergey Lavrov said that security guarantees would take effect only after a comprehensive settlement of the conflict. Talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States began in Abu Dhabi.

Lavrov voiced Russia’s demands amid the start of peace talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov voiced Moscow’s demands regarding security guarantees amid the start of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi. Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

He said that Moscow has "no illusions" about the Trump administration, but that "it is always better to negotiate."

According to him, Russia hopes that Washington will have the resolve to continue the dialogue with the aim of achieving a fair balance of interests without jeopardizing the security of any party.

"I do not know how to achieve this—we still have to figure that out," he added.

According to him, proposals for collective security guarantees for the region will also be considered during the discussions.

He said at the International Forum on Collective Security that any proposed guarantees would take effect only after a comprehensive settlement of the conflict had been reached.

Lavrov also criticized the Biden administration, saying that it "arrogantly refused even to discuss collective security guarantees, which led to the absence of dialogue."

Security guarantees for Ukraine and the post-war European security architecture: Witkoff reveals details of the first talks in Abu Dhabi10.11.26, 11:43 • 2286 views

Olga Rozgon

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