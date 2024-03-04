Latvian President Rinkēvičs comments on Elon Musk's words about NATO dissolution

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15428 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 48296 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39075 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 203156 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184376 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174570 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220193 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249036 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154849 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371574 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 11474 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 48296 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 203157 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165726 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184376 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10085 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19316 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19975 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32537 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40397 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Latvian President Rinkēvičs comments on Elon Musk's words about NATO dissolution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36351 views

The President of Latvia commented on Elon Musk's words about the dissolution of NATO, saying that NATO exists to protect the free world from enemies such as Russia.

Latvian President Rinkēvičs comments on Elon Musk's words about NATO dissolution

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs has commented on the words of American businessman Elon Musk about the dissolution of NATO. In a comment to Musk's post on the social network X, the Latvian president wrote that NATO exists to protect the free world from enemies, including Russia, UNN reports .

Details

Dear Elon Musk, the reason NATO was founded, exists and will continue to exist is because of Russia and other enemies of the free world

Mr. Rinkevics wrote.

Addendum Addendum

On March 3, Elon Musk wrote in X that he agrees with the idea of disbanding NATO. This is how he reacted to the publication of entrepreneur David Sachs, who wrote that NATO faced an "existential crisis" after the collapse of the USSR, as the reason for the alliance's existence had disappeared.

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its creator Sam Altman02.03.24, 23:12 • 29492 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Latvia
NATO
Elon Musk
