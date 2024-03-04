Latvian President Rinkēvičs comments on Elon Musk's words about NATO dissolution

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs has commented on the words of American businessman Elon Musk about the dissolution of NATO. In a comment to Musk's post on the social network X, the Latvian president wrote that NATO exists to protect the free world from enemies, including Russia, UNN reports .

Dear Elon Musk, the reason NATO was founded, exists and will continue to exist is because of Russia and other enemies of the free world Mr. Rinkevics wrote.

On March 3, Elon Musk wrote in X that he agrees with the idea of disbanding NATO. This is how he reacted to the publication of entrepreneur David Sachs, who wrote that NATO faced an "existential crisis" after the collapse of the USSR, as the reason for the alliance's existence had disappeared.

