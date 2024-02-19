Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia condemn russia's plans to hold presidential "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Baltic foreign ministers condemned russia's plans to hold presidential "elections" in the occupied Ukrainian territories, saying they violate Ukraine's sovereignty and international law.
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia condemn russia's intention to hold presidential "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine. This is stated in a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the three countries, UNN reports.
Details
In their statement, Krisjanis Karinš, Gabrielius Landsbergis and Margus Tsakhkna said that the russian elections in the occupied territories grossly violate Ukraine's sovereignty and international law.
We do not and will not recognize the holding of such elections and their results in the temporarily occupied and illegally annexed territories of Ukraine. russia has no legal basis for such actions. We strongly condemn these unacceptable decisions of the russian political leadership
The foreign ministers of the Baltic states noted that russia's political leadership and those involved in organizing such actions will be held accountable for the consequences.
The upcoming presidential "elections" in russia will be neither free nor fair. With total repression of the opposition and independent media, in the absence of credible alternative candidates and without international monitoring, these elections will have no democratic legitimacy
Addendum
At the same time, the statement said that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will continue to fulfill their international obligations to ensure the security of diplomatic missions and their personnel in their countries.
Recall
russian occupants are actively preparing for pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, trying to involve local residents in organizing fictitious "voting" to demonstrate alleged support for Putin.
The occupation administration plans to involve the russian military in the so-called "elections" to demonstrate Putin's "great support" for the "electoral process" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.