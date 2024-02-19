Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia condemn russia's plans to hold presidential "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94370 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109782 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152506 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156319 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252396 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174582 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165775 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226976 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28887 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25167 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32250 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 24955 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22137 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252396 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226976 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212939 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238636 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225341 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94370 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68953 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75438 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113335 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114212 views
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia condemn russia's plans to hold presidential "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22965 views

The Baltic foreign ministers condemned russia's plans to hold presidential "elections" in the occupied Ukrainian territories, saying they violate Ukraine's sovereignty and international law.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia condemn russia's intention to hold presidential "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine. This is stated in a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the three countries, UNN reports.

Details

In their statement, Krisjanis Karinš, Gabrielius Landsbergis and Margus Tsakhkna said that the russian elections in the occupied territories grossly violate Ukraine's sovereignty and international law.

We do not and will not recognize the holding of such elections and their results in the temporarily occupied and illegally annexed territories of Ukraine. russia has no legal basis for such actions. We strongly condemn these unacceptable decisions of the russian political leadership

- the Estonian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine calls on the world to condemn Russia's illegal presidential elections in the occupied territories12.02.24, 18:45 • 26117 views

The foreign ministers of the Baltic states noted that russia's political leadership and those involved in organizing such actions will be held accountable for the consequences.

The upcoming presidential "elections" in russia will be neither free nor fair. With total repression of the opposition and independent media, in the absence of credible alternative candidates and without international monitoring, these elections will have no democratic legitimacy

- The ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia emphasize.

Addendum

At the same time, the statement said that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will continue to fulfill their international obligations to ensure the security of diplomatic missions and their personnel in their countries.

Recall

russian occupants are actively preparing for pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, trying to involve local residents in organizing fictitious "voting" to demonstrate alleged support for Putin.

The occupation administration plans to involve the russian military in the so-called "elections" to demonstrate Putin's "great support" for the "electoral process" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
latviaLatvia
habrielius-landsberhisGabrielius Landsbergis
lithuaniaLithuania
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising