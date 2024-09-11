Latvia is already preparing a new military aid package for 2025 - Silinia

Latvia will continue to provide military support to Ukraine, allocating 0.25% of its GDP for defense assistance. The country is also preparing a new aid package for 2025, which will include cars, drones and other military equipment. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Latvia, Eika Silina, at the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform, an UNN correspondent reports.

"This year and in the following years, military support from Latvia will amount to 0.25% of the country's GDP. This time we are offering 3 packages of military aid this year, which will include military equipment, armored vehicles and drones," Silinia said.

According to her, Latvia will continue to help equip and train thousands of Ukrainian soldiers this year and next.

"We are already preparing our next aid package for 2025, and I can tell you that it will include cars, drones and other military equipment," she told .

Recall

Today, Latvian Prime Minister Eika Silina arrived in Kyivto express support for Ukraine.