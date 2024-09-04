Large-scale personnel reshuffle in the Cabinet of Ministers: MP announces names of candidates for ministerial posts

In the context of large-scale personnel changes in the government, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko has published a list of names of those who are applying for ministerial positions, as well as for positions in the Presidential Administration, UNN reports .

According to Honcharenko, who and where are they planning to appoint

Matviy Bidnyi is to be appointed Minister of Sports;

Iryna Vereshchuk is to be dismissed from the Cabinet of Ministers tomorrow and transferred to the Presidential Office to be in charge of social policy;

Natalia Kalmykova, Deputy Minister of Defense, will be nominated for the Ministry of Veterans;

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories is to be reformatted to include work with Ukrainians abroad.

Svitlana Hrynchuk is in charge of the Ministry of Ecology;

The head of Ukroboronprom, Herman Smetanin, is in charge of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Representatives of the Servant of the People party, who were supposed to meet for a faction meeting today, have not yet confirmed this information.

As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to attend a meeting of the Servant of the People faction today. According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, a "debriefing" is expected.

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, announced a major government reset, as well as a meeting of the faction to discuss personnel issues.

"More than 50% of the CMU staff will be changed. Tomorrow (September 4 - ed.) we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow (September 5 - ed.) a day of appointments. The final list will be determined at the faction meeting on 4.09," Arakhamia said.

However, he did not inform the President about his participation in the meeting.

As UNN wrote, on September 3, a number of ministers resigned - Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Denys Malyuska, Roman Strilets, Olha Stefanishyna, Iryna Vereshchuk and Dmytro Kuleba.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada has considered and approved all resignations, except for Dmytro Kuleba and Iryna Vereshchuk.

As a reminder, UNN wrote about the resignations of government officials even before the first resignations appeared.