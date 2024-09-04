Large-scale personnel reshuffle in the Cabinet of Ministers: MP announces names of candidates for ministerial posts

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Large-scale personnel reshuffle in the Cabinet of Ministers: MP announces names of candidates for ministerial posts

Large-scale personnel reshuffle in the Cabinet of Ministers: MP announces names of candidates for ministerial posts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25092 views

MP Honcharenko released a list of potential appointments to ministerial positions and to the Presidential Administration. According to the Servant of the People party, a major government reset is expected.

In the context of large-scale personnel changes in the government, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko has published a list of names of those who are applying for ministerial positions, as well as for positions in the Presidential Administration, UNN reports .

According to Honcharenko, who and where are they planning to appoint

Matviy Bidnyi is to be appointed Minister of Sports;

Iryna Vereshchuk is to be dismissed from the Cabinet of Ministers tomorrow and transferred to the Presidential Office to be in charge of social policy;

Natalia Kalmykova, Deputy Minister of Defense, will be nominated for the Ministry of Veterans;

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories is to be reformatted to include work with Ukrainians abroad.

Svitlana Hrynchuk is in charge of the Ministry of Ecology;

The head of Ukroboronprom, Herman Smetanin, is in charge of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Representatives of the Servant of the People party, who were supposed to meet for a faction meeting today, have not yet confirmed this information.

Cabinet of Ministers without ministers or a reset? Who is to be appointed to replace the dismissed officials04.09.24, 18:41 • 120959 views

Add

As reported by UNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to attend a meeting of the Servant of the People faction today. According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, a "debriefing" is expected.

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, announced a major government reset, as well as a meeting of the faction to discuss personnel issues.

"More than 50% of the CMU staff will be changed. Tomorrow (September 4 - ed.) we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow (September 5 - ed.) a day of appointments. The final list will be determined at the faction meeting on 4.09," Arakhamia said.

However, he did not inform the President about his participation in the meeting.

As UNN wrote, on September 3, a number of ministers resigned - Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Denys Malyuska, Roman Strilets, Olha Stefanishyna, Iryna Vereshchuk and Dmytro Kuleba.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada has considered and approved all resignations, except for Dmytro Kuleba and Iryna Vereshchuk.

As a reminder, UNN  wrote about the resignations of government officials even before the first resignations appeared.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

Contact us about advertising