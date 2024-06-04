Large-scale military exercises of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will start tomorrow in Kiev and the region

In the capital in the Kiev region tomorrow, June 5, large-scale military exercises with the involvement of equipment will begin. This was warned in the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the period from 05 to 13 June, command and staff exercises will be held within the city of Kiev and the region with military units (divisions) of the group of forces and means of defense of the city of Kiev. - said the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Pavlyuk.

During the exercise, practical actions will be held with the involvement of personnel, military equipment and weapons of all ground, River, Air and anti-sabotage units.

The Ministry of Defense, Victory Drones and United Help Ukraine have launched a training program in recruitment centers for future UAV pilots

The ground forces explain that the exercises are conducted for practicing combat and special tasks of a defensive operation in conditions of active use by the enemy of the entire range of offensive weapons and enemy sabotage and reconnaissance actions

In connection with the exercise, the movement of personnel and the movement of heavy equipment will be carried out. we ask you to remain calm and remind you about information hygiene measures and the ban on photos and videos of the movement of our troops - summed up the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

