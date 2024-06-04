Large-scale military exercises of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will start tomorrow in Kiev and the region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Large-scale military exercises of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will start tomorrow in Kiev and the region

Large-scale military exercises of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will start tomorrow in Kiev and the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

From June 5 to 13, large-scale military exercises with the involvement of equipment will begin in Kiev and the Kiev region, which will involve personnel, military equipment, weapons, as well as anti-aircraft and anti-sabotage units to practice defense operations.

In the capital in the Kiev region tomorrow, June 5, large-scale military exercises with the involvement of equipment will begin. This was warned in the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the period from 05 to 13 June, command and staff exercises will be held within the city of Kiev and the region with military units (divisions) of the group of forces and means of defense of the city of Kiev.

- said the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Pavlyuk. 

During the exercise, practical actions will be held with the involvement of personnel, military equipment and weapons of all ground, River, Air and anti-sabotage units.

The Ministry of Defense, Victory Drones and United Help Ukraine have launched a training program in recruitment centers for future UAV pilots04.06.24, 18:35 • 21681 view

The ground forces explain that the exercises are conducted  for practicing combat and special tasks of a defensive operation in conditions of active use by the enemy of the entire range of offensive weapons and enemy sabotage and reconnaissance actions

In connection with the exercise, the movement of personnel and the movement of heavy equipment will be carried out. we ask you to remain calm and remind you about information hygiene measures and the ban on photos and videos of the movement of our troops

- summed up  the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The National Guard of Ukraine conducted exercises on the protection and defense of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and also completed tasks to strengthen the border

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarKyiv
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
polandPoland

