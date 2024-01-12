Labor migrants lured into the Russian Armed Forces receive minimal military training, so they are vulnerable to assaults - Tarnavsky

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 82742 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109985 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139511 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137223 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176005 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171541 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282469 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178197 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167191 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148829 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Labor migrants lured into the Russian Armed Forces receive minimal military training, so they are vulnerable to assaults - Tarnavsky

Labor migrants lured into the Russian Armed Forces receive minimal military training, so they are vulnerable to assaults - Tarnavsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27435 views

According to Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, foreigners who are lured into the Russian armed forces receive less than two weeks of general military training.

On the Tauride direction, Russians are attacking migrants and suffering significant losses due to the lack of military training. This was reported in his Telegram by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

Details

Most labor migrants and foreigners who are lured into Russian armed groups by hook or by crook undergo a maximum of 10 days of general military training. Losses during assaults among such persons are very significant. 

Demchenko: Sumy region has the highest number of cases of detection of enemy saboteurs12.01.24, 10:29 • 30417 views

According to the commander, the occupants did not carry out any air strikes in the Tavria operational area yesterday, but the enemy conducted 43 combat engagements and fired 547 artillery shells.

Ukrainian defenders are holding steady and conducting active operations in the designated areas.

AddendumAddendum

Total enemy losses amounted to 462 people and 27 pieces of military equipment yesterday.

In particular, 5 tanks, 3 armored personnel carriers, 2 artillery systems, 14 UAVs, and 3 vehicles were destroyed. Two enemy ammunition depots were destroyed. 3 occupants surrendered.

- said Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 368,460 personnel and 6,060 tanks.

Hospital in Kostyantynivka comes under Russian rocket fire, no casualties in Donetsk region over 24 hours due to Russian shelling12.01.24, 11:31 • 27193 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

