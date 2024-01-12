Labor migrants lured into the Russian Armed Forces receive minimal military training, so they are vulnerable to assaults - Tarnavsky

On the Tauride direction, Russians are attacking migrants and suffering significant losses due to the lack of military training. This was reported in his Telegram by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

Details

Most labor migrants and foreigners who are lured into Russian armed groups by hook or by crook undergo a maximum of 10 days of general military training. Losses during assaults among such persons are very significant. - General Tarnavsky noted.

According to the commander, the occupants did not carry out any air strikes in the Tavria operational area yesterday, but the enemy conducted 43 combat engagements and fired 547 artillery shells.

Ukrainian defenders are holding steady and conducting active operations in the designated areas.

AddendumAddendum

Total enemy losses amounted to 462 people and 27 pieces of military equipment yesterday.

In particular, 5 tanks, 3 armored personnel carriers, 2 artillery systems, 14 UAVs, and 3 vehicles were destroyed. Two enemy ammunition depots were destroyed. 3 occupants surrendered. - said Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 368,460 personnel and 6,060 tanks.

