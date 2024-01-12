Hospital in Kostyantynivka comes under Russian rocket fire, no casualties in Donetsk region over 24 hours due to Russian shelling

Russian troops fired twice yesterday at a hospital in Konstantynivka, Donetsk region, with rockets. Fortunately, the medical facility remained unharmed, but military activity continues in some districts of the region, in particular in Maryinka, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut communities. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 8 times at the rear settlements of the region, no information on civilian casualties was received - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Details

In Kramatorsk district, rocket attacks damaged a hospital in Kostyantynivka and caused shelling in a number of localities.

In Pokrovske district, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Illinka were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut district, the Chasovoyarsk community recorded damage to a private house and shelling of Siversk.

Over the past day, 150 people were evacuated, including 19 children.

