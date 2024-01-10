Russian attack on Pokrovsk district on January 6: law enforcement identifies 7 dead

Police have identified 7 people killed in Pokrovsk and Rivne in a Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk district on January 6. Investigators and forensic experts continue to examine the body fragments recovered at the sites of the missile attack. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

Details

Law enforcement officers have so far been able to identify the person:

of the four people killed in Rivne - a three-year-old girl, her father and mother, aged 32 and 30, and a 59-year-old grandmother;

three in Pokrovsk - a 34-year-old man and two women aged 37 and 39.



The identification is ongoing. The police have to identify 4 more victims.

Recall

On January 6, the Russian army attacked Pokrovsk district with S-300 missiles, 11 people were killed, including 5 children. In Pokrovsk, a hospital was hit by a missile attackwhere an operation was underway at the time.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's deadly strike on the Pokrovsk district: "Every manifestation of Russian terror will be met with our adequate response.

Russia fired several missiles from the DPRK during the attack on Ukraine on January 6 - White House