Kyiv will not increase speed limit to 80 km/h from April

$43.800.0450.310.17
ukenru
Exclusive
March 30, 05:17 PM • 18856 views
From April 1, the gas supply scheme may change – will there be enough resources and what will happen to tariffs?
March 30, 03:29 PM • 69924 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?
Exclusive
March 30, 01:48 PM • 40458 views
"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU
Exclusive
March 30, 12:43 PM • 42400 views
How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work
March 30, 10:47 AM • 44140 views
EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine
March 30, 10:19 AM • 38076 views
Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs
March 30, 09:50 AM • 30686 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness for an Easter truce
March 30, 09:05 AM • 12686 views
Politico learned 5 ways for the EU to deal with Hungary if Orbán wins again
March 30, 06:43 AM • 27096 views
Rich countries seek to join the EU - Politico found out if Ukraine can be moved down the queue
March 29, 01:23 PM • 40390 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetingsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1.2m/s
76%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taylor Swift Sued Over Album Title "The Life of a Showgirl"March 30, 11:17 PM • 13105 views
US states unchanged policy on Cuba after allowing Russian tanker to deliver fuelMarch 30, 11:39 PM • 14189 views
NASA launches countdown to first human flight to the Moon in 53 yearsMarch 30, 11:59 PM • 20956 views
Kallas and EU foreign ministers arrive in Kyiv - first statementsPhotoVideo05:28 AM • 26737 views
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideo06:33 AM • 7700 views
Publications
From Mexican bread to Finnish pudding - Easter baking in different countries of the worldPhoto07:42 AM • 2782 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?March 30, 03:29 PM • 69952 views
In Ukraine, a spawning ban starts on April 1 - what will change for fishermenPhotoMarch 30, 02:18 PM • 40202 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandalsMarch 30, 11:40 AM • 52663 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paidMarch 30, 11:01 AM • 60147 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideo06:33 AM • 7718 views
"Avatar 4" is already on the horizon - premiere date and return of iconic charactersMarch 30, 04:42 PM • 21593 views
Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeksMarch 30, 03:06 PM • 20580 views
Father of Columbine victim criticizes new rom-com with Pattinson and Zendaya - what's the deal?March 30, 01:44 PM • 21731 views
Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthdayVideoMarch 30, 12:19 PM • 37483 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Kyiv will not increase speed limit to 80 km/h from April

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1660 views

The seasonal speed limit increase will not be introduced in the capital due to the condition of roads and accident statistics. A limit of 50 km/h will remain in effect on all sections.

Kyiv will not increase speed limit to 80 km/h from April

Kyiv will not increase the speed limit to 80 km/h during the spring-summer period, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

During the spring-summer period, Kyiv will not introduce a seasonal increase in the speed limit to 80 km/h on certain road sections

- noted the Kyiv City State Administration.

From April 1 to November 1, the standard speed limit of up to 50 km/h will apply on all roads in Kyiv, as indicated, in accordance with the traffic rules.

The Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration noted that such a decision was made after a comprehensive survey of the city's street and road network. Experts checked the condition of previously identified sections, taking into account the current methodology for setting speed limits.

The assessment also took into account accident statistics for the previous year. Additionally, planned repair works, during which temporary traffic management schemes will be in effect, were considered.

"Drivers are urged to be attentive behind the wheel and strictly adhere to traffic rules," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

Preparing your car for summer: when to change to summer tires30.03.26, 09:55 • 70314 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivAuto
Road traffic accident
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv