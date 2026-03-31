Kyiv will not increase speed limit to 80 km/h from April

Kyiv will not increase the speed limit to 80 km/h during the spring-summer period, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

During the spring-summer period, Kyiv will not introduce a seasonal increase in the speed limit to 80 km/h on certain road sections - noted the Kyiv City State Administration.

From April 1 to November 1, the standard speed limit of up to 50 km/h will apply on all roads in Kyiv, as indicated, in accordance with the traffic rules.

The Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration noted that such a decision was made after a comprehensive survey of the city's street and road network. Experts checked the condition of previously identified sections, taking into account the current methodology for setting speed limits.

The assessment also took into account accident statistics for the previous year. Additionally, planned repair works, during which temporary traffic management schemes will be in effect, were considered.

"Drivers are urged to be attentive behind the wheel and strictly adhere to traffic rules," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

Preparing your car for summer: when to change to summer tires