Kyiv subway is operating in limited hours due to air raid alert

Metro trains run on the red line from Akademmistechko station to Teatralna station. "Arsenalna and Khreshchatyk metro stations are operating only in the shelter mode" KCSA said in a statement.

The KCSA reminded that during an air raid, the subway does not run on ground.

