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Kyiv region allocates a record 700 million for road repairs in 2026 - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

In the Kyiv region, 25,000 square meters of potholes have been eliminated, and three bridges are planned for repair. The budget for road maintenance has almost doubled to UAH 700 million.

Kyiv region allocates a record 700 million for road repairs in 2026 - OMA

In 2026, a record 700 million UAH has been allocated from the Kyiv Oblast budget for the operational maintenance of regional roads – almost twice as much as last year. This was reported by the Head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, road works are currently actively underway on regional roads in Kyiv Oblast. Over 6.3 thousand kilometers of such roads are registered.

After the winter period, the main focus is on eliminating emergency potholes. Currently, 20 road crews are involved in the work, operating in the communities of Kyiv Oblast. As of today, approximately 25 thousand square meters of potholes have been eliminated, which is about 10% of all our plans for this year.

- Kalashnyk said.

He clarified that with the improvement of weather conditions, "more large-scale works" have begun – in particular, the construction of repair maps with hot asphalt concrete mixture, each up to a thousand meters in area. Simultaneously, roadsides are being cleared of sand and debris, road markings and signs are being updated, and deadwood is being removed.

A separate task is the reconstruction of bridge structures. In 2025, the restoration of two bridges on local roads was completed: across the Zdvyzh River on the Hostomel - Berestyanka - Myrcha road and across the Trubizh River on the Kalyta - Bervytsia road. ... Capital repairs of three bridges are planned: across the Irpin River on the Yablunivka - Pereviz road, a bridge structure on the Lebedivka road in Vyshhorod district, and on the Vasylkiv - Knyazhychi - Luka - Horenychi road. In addition, funding is provided for the capital repair of the worst road sections.

- noted the Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

He added that in total, an additional 189 million UAH has been allocated for these works in 2026. Another 570 million UAH for the repair of communal roads is included in the budgets of communities.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated 12.6 billion hryvnias, provided in the state budget for 2026, for the repair and maintenance of public roads.

Ukraine needs €500 million in guarantees for roads - Kuleba24.03.26, 13:01 • 3608 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyKyiv region